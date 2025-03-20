Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unity Software by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,224.37. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

