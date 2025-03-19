Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 838,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

