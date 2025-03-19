Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Shares of RVMD opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

