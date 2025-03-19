Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.53 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101,275 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

