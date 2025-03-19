Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $212.04 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.64.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

