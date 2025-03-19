Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $50,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,784 shares of company stock worth $27,524,344. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

