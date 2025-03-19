Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,300,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 43,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 11,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

