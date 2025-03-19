Amundi Has $1.35 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.