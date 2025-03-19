Amundi Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Amundi lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AAON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.