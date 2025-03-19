Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.