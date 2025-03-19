Amundi Acquires 5,857 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 185.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

