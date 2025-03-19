Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arcosa by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.2 %

Arcosa stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

