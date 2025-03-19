51,914 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 51,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.
Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CURB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
