PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

