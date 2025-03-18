Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 204.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.