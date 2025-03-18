Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Invests $216,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,012,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $654.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

