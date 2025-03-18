Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 6,529 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 226,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,418,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,014,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

