Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 984,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

MTDR stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,850 shares of company stock worth $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

