Atria Investments Inc Has $334,000 Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,499 shares of company stock worth $29,162,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.8 %

DUOL stock opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average of $317.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

