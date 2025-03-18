JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,686,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.04. The company has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

