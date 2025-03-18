Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 817,710 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 817,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 426,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Up 1.2 %

KN stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.