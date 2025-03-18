Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Vontier stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

