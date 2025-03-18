Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 2,983 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $135.67 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

