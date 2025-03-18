Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Duolingo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $3,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,251.04. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,977,030.40. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

