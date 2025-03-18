M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 952 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,686,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.04. The company has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

