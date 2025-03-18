Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 127,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPM opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

