Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.