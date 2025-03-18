Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRUMY stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.60. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

