Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading 4.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.36. 175,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 220,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibikase Therapeutics
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.