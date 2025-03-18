XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,001,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
XD Price Performance
XD stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. XD has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
XD Company Profile
