ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.00. 3,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

