Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,900 ($76.63) price objective on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 5,880 ($76.37) on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 3,293 ($42.77) and a one year high of GBX 5,880 ($76.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,174.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,933.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

