Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,900 ($76.63) price objective on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 5,880 ($76.37) on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 3,293 ($42.77) and a one year high of GBX 5,880 ($76.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,174.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,933.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.70.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
