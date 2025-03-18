Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CNE stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.47) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.77 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.