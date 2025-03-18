Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Price Target to $5.00

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.20.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
