Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.