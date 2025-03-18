AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.