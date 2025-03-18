Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $531,000 Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

