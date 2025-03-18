Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $161,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

