Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 122.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. State Street Corp raised its position in FMC by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685,995 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 2,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 420,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FMC by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

