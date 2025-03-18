Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 265,937.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023,686 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $212,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 718,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $202,546,000 after purchasing an additional 540,219 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,529 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.