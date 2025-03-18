PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $820,000 Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DAY stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 517.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

