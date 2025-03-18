Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Declines By 31.0%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

