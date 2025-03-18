Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Declines By 31.0%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of WDGJF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.69.
About John Wood Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.