Ingram Micro (INGM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingram Micro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

