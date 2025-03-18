Financial Review: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -37.42% -24.60% -16.87% Sintx Technologies -358.79% -140.68% -78.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Sintx Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $33.65 million 4.05 -$13.74 million ($0.25) -11.88 Sintx Technologies $1.64 million 2.56 -$8.26 million ($50.56) -0.06

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Sintx Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.