Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
IPSC stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
