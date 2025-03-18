Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,190,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 714,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

IPSC stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

