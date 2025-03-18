Critical Comparison: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RTCORE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -20.43% -32.78% -22.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $419.81 million 3.75 -$136.88 million ($1.02) -26.55

This table compares RTCORE and Phreesia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phreesia 0 0 12 0 3.00

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk & Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, meaning that its share price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.