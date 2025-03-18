Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.52%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

