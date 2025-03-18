Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$86.08

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

About BRP

Shares of DOO opened at C$56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. BRP has a 52-week low of C$53.02 and a 52-week high of C$102.46.

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.