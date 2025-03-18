Amundi Reduces Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Amundi cut its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total value of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,837,054.30. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,499 shares of company stock worth $29,162,568. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

