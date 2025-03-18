Amundi Has $1.53 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amundi increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 421.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,382 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.07% of Tripadvisor worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 722.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

